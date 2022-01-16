MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.