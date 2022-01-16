Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 6,510,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,830. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

