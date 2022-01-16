MFS Intermediate High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0186 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.
NYSE CIF opened at $2.58 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.