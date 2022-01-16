MFS Intermediate High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0186 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.

NYSE CIF opened at $2.58 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

