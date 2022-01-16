MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Short Interest Down 42.2% in December

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 793,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. 1,232,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,965. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.