Michael J. Arougheti Sells 60,616 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $77.12 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ares Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after acquiring an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,009,000 after acquiring an additional 221,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.