Mina (MINA) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Mina coin can now be bought for $3.52 or 0.00008183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $24.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00065108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00073447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.65 or 0.07723013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,056.42 or 1.00138744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008365 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 350,688,667 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

