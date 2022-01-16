Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MI.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$893.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

