Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.32. Missfresh shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,461 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Missfresh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the third quarter worth $529,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Missfresh by 82.7% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,044,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 925,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the third quarter worth $99,432,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter worth $779,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

