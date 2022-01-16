Mizuho Begins Coverage on Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

