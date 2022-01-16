Mogo’s (MOGO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE:MOGO opened at C$3.37 on Wednesday. Mogo has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.30 million and a P/E ratio of -27.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

