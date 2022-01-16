Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $119,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

