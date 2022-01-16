MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $556.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $542.13.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $396.89 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $506.09 and its 200 day moving average is $455.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $65,542,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.