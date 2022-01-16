Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 412.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 81,926 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter valued at $253,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 436.3% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period.

IGHG opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

