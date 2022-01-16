Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 49.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 20.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $111.54 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

