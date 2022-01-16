Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after acquiring an additional 990,510 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,230 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $41,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,594,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,041,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.47.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 857.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

