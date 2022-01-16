Morgan Stanley Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $185.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

MMM opened at $178.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in 3M by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

