Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EDD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 345,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,878. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 61.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 113.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 83,832 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.