Morgan Stanley Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $25.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLMN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.