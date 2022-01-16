Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $43.00 at Truist

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s previous close.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

MUR opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

