MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MSLP remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,421. MusclePharm has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.