Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,973,000 after purchasing an additional 315,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

