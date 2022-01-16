Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,089 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Toro by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $98.62 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $92.62 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

