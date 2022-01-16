Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.03 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $372.62 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.43 and a 200-day moving average of $354.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

