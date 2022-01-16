Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,262 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

NYSE FIS opened at $118.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.17. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.