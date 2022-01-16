Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 739 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 525,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 53.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

