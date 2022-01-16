Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.56

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 9783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $923.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.28.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.
About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
