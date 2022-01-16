Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.56

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 9783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $923.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.