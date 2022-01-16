National Bank Financial Comments on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.