National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 492,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Beverage by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Beverage by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in National Beverage by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 0.4% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 234,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

FIZZ stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

