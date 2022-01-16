Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $6.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

