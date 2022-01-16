Needham & Company LLC Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $180.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.80.

NYSE:BABA opened at $131.57 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

