Needham & Company LLC Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $180.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.80.
NYSE:BABA opened at $131.57 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
