Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NWITY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. Network International has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

