Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nevro were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,641,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period.

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO opened at $92.06 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

