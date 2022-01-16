New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,900. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

