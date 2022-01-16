New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $943,000 Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 50.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $694.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

