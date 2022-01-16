New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $991,000 Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHLB stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.