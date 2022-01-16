New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BrightView were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 257,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 113,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BV shares. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BV opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

