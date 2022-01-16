New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,507 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $17,280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $518.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

