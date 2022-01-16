NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Stock Price Up 5.8%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 132,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

About NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

