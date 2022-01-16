NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,661,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NIO by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NIO by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in NIO by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 833,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 144,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.