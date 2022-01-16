Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Nkarta has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $58.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nkarta by 497.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Nkarta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 108.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nkarta (NKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.