nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post $69.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.09 million to $69.30 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $65.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $271.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.78 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $315.61 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 415.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 488,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 363,960 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 150.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 175,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,869. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.