NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 5,470 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,329,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.06.

Shares of ALNY opened at $148.50 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

