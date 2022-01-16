NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.25 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 24.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 17.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.