NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,409 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 117,911.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

NYSE:MAS opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,920. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

