NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 849 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $397.45 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

