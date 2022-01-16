Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the third quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $3,589,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $288.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

