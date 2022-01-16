Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $132,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $403.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.12. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

