NULS (NULS) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.85 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $62.85 million and $20.94 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.15 or 0.07690116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,859.09 or 0.99780794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069515 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008174 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.