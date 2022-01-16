Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

NUVB stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 878,005 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

