Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 197.8% from the December 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NEA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.